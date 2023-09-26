Home » The Milan Stock Exchange closes down, the luxury sector does poorly
Business

The Milan Stock Exchange closes down, the luxury sector does poorly

by admin
The Milan Stock Exchange closes down, the luxury sector does poorly

The Milan Stock Exchange closes with a decline, in the wake of the other Eurozone stock exchanges, with high bond yields putting pressure on investments in shares. The declines in the sector stand out luxurywith several analysts revising their estimates downwards after that demand in some key markets worsened in the first half of the year. Notably, Morgan Stanley said today it remains selective about the sector, after cutting organic growth estimates for the third and fourth quarters for most companies.

See also  OPEC +: meeting on November 4th, towards the confirmation of the plan (analysts)

You may also like

Crisis at financial market supervision – departures from...

Arby’s Expands Presence in Puerto Rico with Eighth...

Somalia: an economic conference at the Luiss University...

China’s “Combination Boxing”: Multinational Companies Increase Investment in...

Filing deadlines for tax years 2022 & 2023

Napolitano, state funeral in a secular form. Politics...

BYD Launches New Song Pro DM-i Champion Edition...

Private leasing or financing? Which method is more...

Lottery Player from New York Wins $1,000 a...

MPS, release by June: the Treasury sets the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy