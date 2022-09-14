Compared with ordinary numbers, mobile phone numbers are given different meanings because of their scarcity. Users who use “pretty numbers” are generally “rich or expensive”. In addition to purchasing mobile phone numbers directly from operators, judicial auctions have also been conducted for a long time. Recently, the Ali asset auction platform has launched a “top number”, Unicom’s mobile phone number is 15666666666, the starting price is 13.66 million yuan, and the deposit is 688,000 yuan.

The auction started on October 10, and there have been 6,164 onlookers, and 137 people have set reminders.

Previously, the Ali auction platform successfully auctioned the right to use the “15077777777” mobile phone number, with a transaction price of 3.91 million; while the “15066666666” mobile phone number was sold for 2.9496 million yuan.

It is reported that the mobile phone number is planned by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and consists of a 3-digit network number (representing the operator) + a 4-digit HLR number (representing the place of origin) + a 4-digit personal code.

Most of the people who use “pretty numbers” are businessmen, and most of them buy “pretty numbers” by spending money, and regard “pretty numbers” as a symbol of their status. Therefore, the purchase groups of mobile phone numbers are mainly business people and some collectors with economic foundation.