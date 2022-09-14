Home Business The most expensive mobile phone number ever? 15666666666 Unicom online auction 13.66 million starting auction- China Unicom China Unicom
Business

The most expensive mobile phone number ever? 15666666666 Unicom online auction 13.66 million starting auction- China Unicom China Unicom

by admin
The most expensive mobile phone number ever? 15666666666 Unicom online auction 13.66 million starting auction- China Unicom China Unicom

Compared with ordinary numbers, mobile phone numbers are given different meanings because of their scarcity. Users who use “pretty numbers” are generally “rich or expensive”. In addition to purchasing mobile phone numbers directly from operators, judicial auctions have also been conducted for a long time. Recently, the Ali asset auction platform has launched a “top number”,Unicom’s mobile phone number is 15666666666, the starting price is 13.66 million yuan, and the deposit is 688,000 yuan.

access:

Alibaba Cloud 1-core 2G cloud server as low as 10% off, up to 500 yuan discount coupon

Visit the purchase page:

China Unicom self-operated flagship store

The auction started on October 10, and there have been 6,164 onlookers, and 137 people have set reminders.

Previously, the Ali auction platform successfully auctioned the right to use the “15077777777” mobile phone number, with a transaction price of 3.91 million; while the “15066666666” mobile phone number was sold for 2.9496 million yuan.

It is reported that the mobile phone number is planned by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and consists of a 3-digit network number (representing the operator) + a 4-digit HLR number (representing the place of origin) + a 4-digit personal code.

Most of the people who use “pretty numbers” are businessmen, and most of them buy “pretty numbers” by spending money, and regard “pretty numbers” as a symbol of their status. Therefore, the purchase groups of mobile phone numbers are mainly business people and some collectors with economic foundation.

See also  Taipingling Nuclear Power Project Unit 1 Conventional Island Installation Project Starts Using Smart Nuclear Power Construction Technology- Latest News- cnBeta.COM

You may also like

Solution | Fosun, who has been thoroughly investigated...

Dive into the next generation of the internet...

The cost of changing a mobile phone every...

US inflation did not peak, Fed rates alert:...

Lightweight and Portable Wide Angle Macro RF24mm F1.8...

Wall Street lurches after US inflation: DJ futures...

US stocks resumed overnight (9.14) | Crash! The...

US inflation shock in August despite gasoline sboom,...

Électricité de France predicts that nuclear production in...

Wall Street battered by US inflation panic. Nasdaq...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy