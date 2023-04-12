Another man found dead in Chioggia: Alessandro Nordio is the fifth in the space of a month

Mystery a Chioggia. Found in the house fifth dead man and for no apparent reason. A yellow fueled by a wave of deaths that have followed in a few days from each other in the small town on the outskirts of Venice. The latest death in chronological order concerns Alessandro Nordio54, presumably passed away in the night between Wednesday and Thursday, according to reports The Gazette.

The man lived alone in an apartment in the area Borgo San Giovanni and it was his colleagues in the social cooperative where he had been working for some time who raised the alarm: he hadn’t shown up for work and didn’t answer the phone. At that point his relatives went home, finding him lifeless, probably due to illness. But this is not the only case. In just one month they were found dead at home four other people: Sandro Schiavon, Massimo Bonaldo, Alfred Julius e Antonello Chiereghin. All men who lived alone and quite young, ranging in age from 54 to 62, with the exception of Alfredo Giulio, who was 78.

Some of them lived in the same neighborhood (Giulio and Nordio in Borgo San Giovanni) or even in the same condominium (Bonaldo and Chiereghin al Piperno), and others also had worked together (Nordio and Bonaldo). A series of astonishing coincidences that can be easily explained if one considers that Chioggia is a small town where several inhabitants know each other.

Meanwhile, the surveys on habits and frequentations to find a possible link between the deaths. The social adviser Sandro Marangonmade an appeal: “Those who know about risky situations point them out to us: we can intervene in many ways and, in some cases, even a little help, an encouragement can be useful”.

