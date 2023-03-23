Markets are likely to remain shaky until the Fed’s roadmap becomes clearer. The past two weeks have shown that, in addition to the well-known risks, the turnaround in interest rates also harbors risks that are not obvious at first glance – and which the regulators have evidently not adequately sounded out. Investors should therefore be prepared for further fluctuations.

Also read: “Don’t fight the Fed” is history

Anyone who wants to bet on an end to interest rate increases in the USA in this environment can speculate on the recovery of tech stocks. After their crash last year, the stocks of many tech companies have recovered significantly since the beginning of the year. If the interest rate trend turns, that would mean further tailwind.