On February 28th, AMD Ryzen 7000X3D series processors were officially put on sale. Among them, the Ryzen 9 7950X3D with 144MB cache is priced at 5299 yuan ($699 overseas); the Ryzen 9 7900X3D with 140MB cache is priced at 4499 yuan ($599 overseas). ). The Ryzen 7 7800X3D with a 104MB cache will have to wait until April 6th for $449 overseas.

Although the price is much more expensive than the Zen4 standard version without cache, considering that this generation did not sacrifice TDP and frequency, the improvement is obvious to all. Among them, the measured performance of 7950X3D has been cut down one after another by 7950X and Core i9-13900KS, crowning the new world‘s number one game processor.

Such a product, the market performance did not disappoint.

TechEpiphany aggregated the sales figures of Mindfactory, a German hardware e-commerce company, and found thatRyzen 9 7900X3D is the most popular, with 360 units sold for the first time, 56% more than the first sale of the non-3D cache version 7900X (230 units).

Compared with the current sales volume, although the price of 7900X has been reduced to 449 US dollars, 7900X3D sells 3.6 times of the former.

Of course, in Mindfactory’s CPU sales list, the status of Ryzen 7 5800X3D is still difficult to shake, selling 490 units, followed by 400 units of Ryzen 7 5800X.

In addition, compared to the 7900X3D, the stocking of the 7950X3D seems to be very tight. The domestic market is already sold out, and many channels in Europe and the United States are also short of stock. The supply is tight, and even the scalpers have already dispatched.