The Number of Threads Registrations Exceeds 30 Million, Musk Accuses Meta of Stealing Twitter

Title: Musk Accuses Meta of “Stealing Twitter” as Threads Registrations Exceed 30 Million

Date: July 8, 2023

Source: OSC Open Source Community (ID: oschina2013)

Following reports of Threads, a new social media app from Meta, surpassing 30 million registrations, Elon Musk publicly accused Meta, formerly known as Facebook, of “stealing Twitter.” In a tweet posted on July 7, 2023, Musk criticized Meta for unfair competition, alleging that they poached several former Twitter employees who possess crucial knowledge about the best product strategies.

Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, took to Twitter to express his concerns about Meta’s alleged unethical practices. He stated, “Competition is good, cheating is not. Meta really just poached dozens of Twitter employees who know best product people.” He further mentioned looking into the matter and taking appropriate action if necessary.

In response to Musk’s accusations, his lawyer, Alex Spiro, sent a cease and desist letter to Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, threatening legal action. The letter accused Meta of “systematic, intentional, and illegal misappropriation” of Twitter’s trade secrets, intellectual property rights, and theft of Twitter data.

Threads, a social app launched by Meta in May 2023, offers similar functionalities to Twitter, allowing users to create group chats and share photos and videos in a more private manner. While Threads cannot replace Twitter in terms of user volume and features, it is gaining popularity as an alternative option for social media enthusiasts.

The exceeding number of Threads registrations, which recently surpassed 30 million, demonstrates the growing interest in the app. However, Musk’s allegations of Meta stealing key Twitter employees and information raise serious concerns. If proven true, Meta’s actions could potentially infringe upon Twitter’s intellectual property rights, leading to severe legal consequences.

It is important to note that these allegations are yet to be substantiated fully, and further investigations may shed more light on the matter. As of now, both Meta and Twitter have not released any official statements regarding this issue.

