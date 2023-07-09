Education System Provides Employment Services to Support Graduates in Finding Jobs

Hangzhou Net reported that as the graduation season continues, the education system is taking multiple measures to help unemployed graduates find jobs. The goal is to promote employment, stabilize employment, and develop more job opportunities. The education system is actively expanding employment channels for college graduates by visiting enterprises and expanding job opportunities. They are also tapping into resources such as alumni and industry companies to provide more employment opportunities.

The Ministry of Education’s National College Student Employment Service Platform is currently hosting several recruitment activities, including the “2023 College Graduates Leaving School Unemployment Special Session” and recruitment activities in key areas for college graduates. These activities aim to push high-quality job resources to graduates in need and provide uninterrupted “Internet + Employment” services to help college graduates find employment. Colleges and universities across the country are collecting recruitment information and pushing targeted jobs to graduates.

To provide further support, the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with relevant departments, has compiled and published the “Compilation of Employment and Entrepreneurship Policies for College Graduates and Other Youth”. They are also planning to launch three “Internet + Employment Guidance” public welfare sessions, focusing on topics such as job interviews and psychological adjustment, to provide targeted employment guidance for graduates.

Additionally, the education system is paying special attention to key groups of graduates, such as those from poverty-stricken families, low-income families, zero-employment families, and individuals with disabilities. They are providing support in analyzing and diagnosing problems in job hunting, improving resumes, setting employment goals, and enhancing job-hunting skills for these individuals.

Overall, the education system is committed to helping graduates find employment by offering continuous employment services and various measures to support their job-hunting journey.

Source: CCTV

Author: Wang Hao

