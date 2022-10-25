Home Business The pre-stage scheduling function is here, and the official version of iPadOS 16.1 is released: iPad Pro/Air and other models can be upgraded
The pre-stage scheduling function is here, and the official version of iPadOS 16.1 is released: iPad Pro/Air and other models can be upgraded

In the early hours of this morning, Apple released the official version of iPadOS 16.1 update for iPad users, further improving the versatility of iPad, bringing major updates to the mail app, iCloud shared library, passkey and Safari browser new collaboration function, weather app, etc.

It is reported that,iPad Pro (all models), iPad (fifth generation and later models), iPad mini (fifth generation and later models), and iPad Air (third generation and later models) can be upgraded to the official version of iPadOS 16.1.

In the official version of iPadOS 16.1, the most anticipated function of fruit fans – front-end scheduling has officially arrived. This function supports window resizing, quick access to windows and apps, access to various apps on an external monitor, app group placement, and apps. Center, stack windows, drag and drop between iPad and external monitors, and more.

To put it simply, after enabling pre-stage scheduling, the user opens an app on the iPad,The application interface no longer directly covers the entire screen as before, but appears in a similar windowed form.The Dock bar is still visible at the bottom of the screen.

It is understood that the external display feature will not be available until later this year, and is only supported on some models, including the iPad Air (5th generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (5th generation and subsequent models) and 11-inch iPad. Pro (third generation and subsequent models).

Apart from that,iPadOS 16 also supports desktop apps for the first time,This function can customize the toolbar of the app, bringing redesigned toolbar buttons, copy or drag and drop the address book to the mail, support more apps, support undo and redo, find and replace, and apply to all apps in the system and other functions.

If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Fast Technology

Responsible editor: Shi Qi

