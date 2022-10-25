MILAN – The push on Western financial markets continues, waiting to see if the ECB will actually raise rates by 0.75% on Thursday as most expect and if the news on the American GDP will force the Fed to slow down its tightening, as some have they hope.

The optimism that for the moment filters through the quarterly data (a fifth of the companies from the S & P500 have so far published the results and in more than half of the cases they have been surprising in the positive, notes Bloomberg) pushed Wall Street last night and Asia to new highs this morning. On the other hand, the drop in the price of gas continues, which in Amsterdam consolidates under 100 euros due to the mild climate that reduces demand to the bone.

Instead, tension remains high in China after the party congress that gave full power to Xi. A reflection of the many uncertainties around Beijing (authoritarian squeeze, confirmed “zero Covid” policy, hard punch on the market economy) can be seen in the weakness of the yuan traded outside the country, which has been at a low since the beginning of 2010 prices. Meanwhile, the Central Bank of China (PBOC) has set the currency’s onshore exchange band at the weakest level in 14 years.