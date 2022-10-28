On September 16, three models of iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max were launched, of which the iPhone 14 Pro Max was the most popular.

At that time, the price of the iPhone 14 Pro was increased by 800~900 yuan, the price of the Pro Max was increased by 1200~1500 yuan, and the price of the purple Pro Max was increased by about 2000 yuan to get it.

After just over a month, the quotations of all channels of the iPhone 14 series have been lower than the initial price on the official website.

Today’s news, the latest Shenzhen channel quotation shows,iPhone 14 Pro Max 128G gold, iPhone 14 Pro 128G gold, purple have been lower than the official website price,The quotations are 8950 yuan, 7850 yuan and 7880 yuan respectively.

On the other hand, the delivery time of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max official website has been significantly shortened.When the Pro series was first sold, it took more than a month to get the goods, and now the delivery time on Apple’s official website has been shortened to about 3 weeks.

As for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, due to low demand, the two models were broken when they were first sold.The channel quotations are 5350 yuan and 5970 yuan respectively.Among them, the iPhone 14 Plus has the largest decline, and the channel price of the 128GB version is more than 1,000 yuan cheaper than the official website.

This is because the upgrade of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus is not obvious. Taking the iPhone 14 as an example, it is still equipped with the A15 chip. Except for the increase of 2GB of running memory and 1 more core of the CPU, the appearance, battery and camera are almost the same as those of the iPhone 13. Variety. Moreover, the iPhone 14 does not yet support a high refresh rate, and the charging speed is slower, these factors make the iPhone 14 unsellable.

