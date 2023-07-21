The Rise of AI Large-Scale Models: Implications and Opportunities in Zhejiang

Title: Beauty Contest Among Domestic Large-Scale AI Models at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference

Subtitle: Zhejiang Seizes Opportunities to Promote Economic Transformation

The World Artificial Intelligence Conference held in Shanghai recently witnessed an intense competition amongst dozens of domestic large-scale AI models vying for beauty and recognition. With the emergence of AI-based technologies, Zhejiang province stands at the forefront of seizing opportunities for economic transformation and upgrading.

At the conference, the reporter had a firsthand experience at the “Sapient production factory” exhibit, which showcased the capabilities of AI models. Equipped with a small white cubicle, a microphone, a camera, and a teleprompter, the exhibit demonstrated the creation of a replica reporter within 24 hours. This AI reporter could deliver news simply by inputting text or voice commands, leaving the reporter impressed by the charm of AI.

One of the major highlights of the conference was the rise of ChatGPT, a conversational chatbot powered by AI. Huawei’s rotating chairman, Hu Houkun, highlighted the growing popularity and significance of artificial intelligence in today’s society, especially general artificial intelligence.

The competition amongst large models has sparked curiosity about its impact on AI development and its relevance to production and daily life. In this new era of AI dominated by large-scale models, Zhejiang province aims to capitalize on the opportunities presented by AI to facilitate economic transformation and upgrading.

The World Artificial Intelligence Conference attracted hordes of visitors, with the exhibition area covering more than 50,000 square meters. Even ordinary exhibitors couldn’t resist incorporating discussions about “big models” into their presentations. More than 30 exhibitors showcased large-scale models with parameters exceeding one billion.

“This is an amazing outlet,” exhibitors exclaimed, emphasizing the continuous progress and advancement of large-scale models. The awe-inspiring capabilities of GPT-3.5 impressed many, leading to anticipation for the upcoming GPT-4. The ability to create websites within 10 seconds, develop games within 60 seconds, and accurately identify memes has once again shattered public perceptions.

Reflecting on the evolution of AI models, technicians shared that the launch of GPT-1 in 2018 seemed groundbreaking at the time. However, the rise of the ChatGPT chatbot in 2022 truly showcased the power of generalist AI, leaving the industry in awe.

Currently, various manufacturers such as Baidu, Huawei, and SenseTime are veering towards large-scale models, resulting in fierce competition. According to the “China Artificial Intelligence Large-scale Model Map Research Report,” my country has released 79 large-scale models with parameters exceeding one billion, placing China second only to the United States in terms of the number of large-scale models developed.

Nonetheless, experts believe that the current domestic large-scale models are still in their infancy, with much unknown about their boundaries and upper limits. Wu Yunsheng, the vice president of Tencent Cloud Intelligence, stressed the importance of more participation and experimentation to unlock the infinite possibilities of large-scale models.

As Zhejiang province continues to embrace the opportunities brought forth by AI, there is no doubt that it is positioning itself at the forefront of the AI revolution, driving economic transformation and upgrading in the region.

