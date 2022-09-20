MILANO – Market expectations are growing for the Fed’s new rate decision. The monetary policy committee of the US central bank meets today and tomorrow and traders are expecting a new vigorous squeeze on rates, with the possibility of even a 100 basis point hike to contain the price surge.

However, Europe looks positive on trade, with the European indices all opening in positive territory. Looking at the Fed’s moves, also the Asian indices. TO Tokyo the Nikkei closed an increase of 0.44% while in Japan inflation grew at the highest rate in 8 years.

On the energy front, gas prices continue to decline. At the Ttf in Amsterdam, prices drop in the morning to 172 euros per megawatt hour, down by more than 5%