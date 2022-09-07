MILANO – A declining start for the European markets, still conditioned as for yesterday’s session by the energy crisis on the one hand and by the wait for the ECB Governing Council on the other. Analysts seem to agree in hypothesizing a rise of 75 basis points, after 50 in July, the first in 11 years, but within the board the clashes between doves and hawks would still be on, that is, between those who judge such a massive rise a risk for the European economy and those who consider it appropriate to counter the growth of inflation. Same fears looking at the Fed’s next moves, with the latest market indications suggesting a further 75-point hike at the next FOMC meeting on 21 September.

Weak session on the other hand for the Asian stock exchanges, where, however, the Chinese lists hold. Concerns about the strengthening dollar, which puts pressure on euro area currencies starting with the yen, and rising interest rates globally pushed the MSCI Asia Pacific index down 1.7% to the year. lows since May 2020 with most sectors in the red starting from technology, Tokyo declining, with the Nikkei ending at -0.7%.