Introduction to SHPGX：During the guaranteed supply season last winter and this spring, the total pipeline natural gas transmission volume under the jurisdiction of the National Pipeline Network Group exceeded 104 billion cubic meters, an increase of nearly 3% year-on-year, and the supply volume of the pipeline network increased by 1.5 percentage points compared with the previous guaranteed supply season;The highest daily gas transmission volume exceeds 840 million cubic meters, setting a new record for the gas supply of my country’s main pipeline network;The peak daily gas production of 14 gas storages connected to the pipeline network reached 164 million cubic meters, and the gas production into the network “broke 100 million” in 81 days, an increase of nearly 20 days compared with the previous guaranteed supply season;The 7 affiliated LNG receiving stations accumulatively received and unloaded more than 120 ships, the LNG processing volume exceeded 7.6 million tons, and the gasification export volume exceeded 8 billion cubic meters.

Facing the complex supply guarantee situation, after several rounds of cold waves, the National Pipeline Network Group has conscientiously implemented the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, thoroughly implemented the arrangement of the Party Central Committee and the State Council on winter natural gas supply guarantees, and focused on “guaranteeing people’s livelihood and gas use and stabilizing economic growth” “Goal, actively respond to challenges, resolutely shoulder the main responsibility for the coordination of natural gas supply and dispatch in winter, focus on overall planning and coordination on the one hand, and focus on safe production on the other. The safety of the winter demonstrates the responsibility of the pipe network.

Optimize management to “upgrade” warmth

——Continuously and effectively implement the “winter-summer integration” supply guarantee model, and firmly grasp the initiative of winter supply guarantee

Conservation of resources is key. Before the winter of 2022, the National Pipeline Network Group dynamically studies and judges market demand and resource supply, firmly grasps the key to resource conservation, and closely monitors access network resources with shippers such as the three major oil companies in advance, and fully promotes the increase of resources and output. Prepared to achieve a year-on-year increase of more than 2 billion cubic meters of pipeline gas network resources, so that there is “food” in hand and no panic in mind. At the same time, adhere to the high-probability thinking to deal with small-probability events, optimize and tap the potential to increase 300 million cubic meters on the basis of the existing emergency reserve resources, and further strengthen the “confidence” of guaranteeing supply.

Bao Chongfeng is confident. The National Pipeline Network Group established a “winter-summer integration” supply guarantee mechanism, fully promoted the construction and commissioning of trunk pipelines and interconnection projects such as the southern section of the China-Russia East Line, the Jiangsu-Anhui Pipeline, and greatly improved the mutual supply and mutual protection capabilities of regional resources; completed 6 major Emergency night navigation test of LNG ships at the LNG receiving station, to enhance the all-weather stable supply capacity of the LNG receiving station; coordinate and optimize the window period of the LNG receiving station, maintain high tank storage operation, and ensure peak supply during winter peak hours; build Wen 23 gas storage Phase I infill well , Jintan Gas Storage and other projects, the maximum single-day peak production peak capacity is 4 million cubic meters, the new gas storage capacity is 340 million cubic meters, and the total working gas volume is nearly 3 billion cubic meters before winter ; Gas storage facilities across the country connected to the pipeline network have completed a total of 16 billion cubic meters of gas injection tasks, laying a solid foundation for the gas storage facilities to work hard during the supply guarantee season. In this supply guarantee season, the network access capacity of pipeline network resources has increased to nearly 900 million cubic meters per day, effectively meeting the pipeline transportation demand for the total gas supply during the high moon and high days and the supply guarantee season.

Safety is the foundation. In order to ensure the safe and stable operation of pipeline network facilities, in 2022, the National Pipeline Network Group will organize more than 80 large-scale hot-fire operations and spring and autumn inspection and maintenance operations, in-depth organization of special work such as risk investigation and hidden danger rectification, to eliminate safety hazards and operational bottlenecks; Leading cadres are stationed in the station to follow up, compact management responsibilities at all levels, build a safety barrier, and ensure the safety and efficiency of pipe network equipment and facilities during the winter supply period. Through careful emergency preparations and taking advantage of the centralized and unified deployment of the pipeline network, we successfully dealt with the abnormal event of sudden drop in upstream gas volume for some reason, effectively ensuring the smooth use of gas by downstream users of the natural gas pipeline network.

Keeping upright and innovating to make warmth “overweight”

——Promote the establishment and improvement of the supply guarantee mechanism, accelerate the market-oriented supply guarantee process, and clearly describe the supply guarantee reform

The supply guarantee and coordination mechanism linked from top to bottom is more complete. On the basis of summarizing the experience of the previous two rounds of winter supply guarantees, the National Pipeline Network Group continued to improve the supply guarantee scheduling coordination mechanism, and established a normalized communication mechanism with the three major oil companies and other main supply guarantee entities. Significantly accelerated, the normalized supply guarantee model has basically been established; take advantage of the “one network across the country”, analyze the gas consumption situation during cold weather and holidays in a timely manner, dynamically adjust the emergency gas storage capacity of peak-shaving facilities such as receiving stations and gas storage depots, and reasonably control The storage level of the pipe network ensures the efficient and coordinated operation of “stations, pipes, and warehouses”.

The market-oriented supply guarantee mechanism has been steadily accelerated. The national pipeline network open service and trading platform will be launched to strengthen the management of shipper contract orders, plans, day designations and balance. The pipeline network will be opened more deeply, the service will be more convenient, the market-oriented allocation of natural gas resources in the whole society will be more efficient, and the market-oriented supply guarantee mechanism It has gradually become the consensus of the government and the upstream and downstream market players of the natural gas industry. Through the fair and open pipeline network facilities, more supply guarantee entities participated in the supply guarantee work last winter and this spring, and the resource consignment volume of small and medium shippers continued to grow year-on-year.

The load management mechanism that guarantees supply according to the contract is implemented. Join hands with partners to create a service model of “saving and borrowing gas”, effectively play the role of emergency resources to ensure supply, and ensure the safety and stability of gas consumption in the capital and the whole country during key periods. Since the supply guarantee season, the National Pipeline Network Group has earnestly performed its contract performance coordination duties, and has focused on promoting upstream and downstream supply guarantees according to the contract. While jointly ensuring the stable supply of the gas volume in the contract, it has implemented that the gas volume outside the contract of the resources should be lost, and it has been effectively held. The bottom line of pipeline network operation safety.

Unite as one, let the warmth “accompany”

——”Listen to the party’s command, be able to win battles, and have a good style” The iron army of the pipe network fights fiercely in the cold winter and protects the warmth of thousands of families

The operation is non-stop, and the gas transmission is continuous. A cold wave on the eve of the Spring Festival brought Anhui into a “wet and cold mode”. Low temperature, rain and snow have brought many complex changes to the safe operation environment of station equipment. Feng Jianjun, who works in the Dingyuan operation area of ​​the West-East Gas Pipeline, came to the craft area early and started his inspection with his colleagues. No matter day or night, they can always be seen busy in the craft area. In this supply guarantee season, the West-East Gas Pipeline System has supplied over 2.2 billion cubic meters of gas to Anhui Province, a year-on-year increase of nearly 18%. In this Jianghuai land, they, together with other “warm oranges”, stick to their respective positions and send “blessings” to thousands of families during the critical period of winter supply guarantee.

Gao Yuegao Rixian took charge of the charge against the severe cold. During the peak rush of emergency supply protection, the staff of Wen 23 gas storage strictly implemented the 24-hour on-duty system, continued to strengthen well site inspections, closely monitored operating parameters and operating conditions, and implemented gas production tasks according to the “daily designation” plan. Operation control, operation control, maintenance coordination and other aspects are coordinated to ensure the safety and efficiency of gas production during the emergency supply guarantee period. The total gas production volume of the Wen 23 gas storage during the guaranteed supply season exceeded 1.7 billion cubic meters, which effectively played the role of the “air pulse warehouse” of the “red energy artery”.

Release production capacity and fully guarantee supply. “I’m a party member, so let me be on duty!” Lan Qifa, an instrument engineer of Shenzhen LNG Technical Maintenance Department, volunteered to be on duty during the Spring Festival. The Shenzhen LNG receiving station is one of the important gas sources for the “South-to-North Gas Transmission”. During the supply guarantee period, 34 window periods were arranged. During the busy peak period, two ships of LNG were unloaded within 3 days. The peak gasification output reached 37.52 million cubic meters m/day, effectively guaranteeing the supply of natural gas in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and parts of the north.

Source of this article | National Oil and Gas Pipeline Network Group Co., Ltd.

