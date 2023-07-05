The US Dollar Gains Momentum as Investors Seek Safety Amid Weak Economic Data in China

Title: US Dollar Strengthens Amid Weak Chinese Economic Data and Fed Meeting Minutes Anticipation

Subtitle: Mexican Peso Falls Below $17 Barrier, Dollar Index Stands at 103.03 Units

After closing lower on Monday, July 3, and following the Independence Day suspension of activities, the US dollar opened Wednesday, July 5, with a significant upward trend. The boost in the dollar’s value came after weak economic data from China was revealed, leading to a risk aversion among investors who sought refuge in the US dollar. However, market activities remain cautious as investors await the release of the minutes from the most recent Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting.

This Wednesday will see the release of the figures for durable goods and factory orders for May. On Friday, the employment data will be unveiled, which is expected to provide more clarity on the Federal Reserve’s future monetary policy decisions.

The dollar index (DXY), which measures the strength of the currency against a basket of the six most significant global currencies, currently stands at 103.03 units, according to figures from the Investing.com finance portal.

Breaking news: Peso falls below $17 barrier, reaching levels not seen since 2015

Despite the US dollar’s positive performance, gains have been limited due to cautious sentiments surrounding the upcoming Fed decision. As a result, the Mexican peso has broken the barrier of $17 pesos, marking a level not seen since 2015.

In other news: Latest exchange rates in Central America and Mexico on July 5

Let’s take a look at how the US dollar is performing in Mexico and several parts of Central America, according to the latest updates from Investing.com:

Mexico: 16.9847 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica: 542.46 Costa Rican colon (CRC)

Guatemala: 7.8377 quetzales (GTQ)

Honduras: 24.6049 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 36.5633 córdobas (NIO) – Buying rate

Mexico: 16.9837 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica: 529.59 Costa Rican colon (CRC)

Guatemala: 7.6539 quetzales (GTQ)

Honduras: 24.1454 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 36.1038 córdobas (NIO) – Selling rate

Mexico: 16.9902 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica: 555.32 Costa Rican colon (CRC)

Guatemala: 8.0215 quetzales (GTQ)

Honduras: 25.0643 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 37.0227 córdobas (NIO) – Update from Investing.com

