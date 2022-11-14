Although Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 has not yet been released, the first Snapdragon 8 Gen2 model has been confirmed.

Today’s news, blogger Fei Wei hinted,vivo X90 Pro+ is the first Snapdragon 8 Gen2 flagship, which will debut on November 22.

Currently,The vivo X90 series also got the first launch rights of Dimensity 9200 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2,Among them, the super cup version X90 Pro+ is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2, and the standard version X90 is equipped with Dimensity 9200.

In addition, the X90 Pro+ also uses a 2K screen and is equipped with the Sony IMX989 flagship Sensor. Compared to iPhone 13 Pro Max,Sony IMX989 photosensitive area increased by 172%,The photosensitive ability is increased by 76%, while the camera speed is increased by 32.5%, and the startup speed is increased by 11%.

It is worth noting that another core advantage of vivo X90 Pro+ is the self-developed imaging chip V2. This chip adopts the AI-ISP architecture, which further brings the low latency and high energy efficiency of traditional ISP into the AI ​​real-time processing computing architecture.

official introduction,V2 innovatively customizes the 10bit MAC circuit, which can efficiently perform 10bit operations. Compared with the traditional NPU, the inference delay is reduced by up to 96%, and the energy efficiency ratio is improved by up to 200%.

vivo Huang Tao said that in recent years, Blue Factory has jumped out of the comfort zone of “small innovation and soft technology“, and has taken the system, performance, image and design that users are most concerned about as the four core tracks of the company, and has boldly stepped into the field of hard-core technology. The “deep water area” is determined to achieve a qualitative change in user experience through the research and development of the underlying core technology of “reality and head-to-head”.