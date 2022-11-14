[NTDTV, Beijing time, November 14, 2022]Wu Jing, who has become popular due to hyping “patriotic feelings”, wrote and directed the “Wolf Warriors” series of films, breaking box office records in the mainland film market one after another. However, some netizens posted a picture of Wu Jing holding an Apple mobile phone at the Golden Rooster Awards ceremony on November 13. The keyword “Wu Jing mobile phone” appeared on the hot search, and Weibo netizens set off a debate.

The photos leaked on Weibo showed that at the Golden Rooster Awards ceremony on November 13, when Andy Lau took the stage to present the award, Wu Jing, who was sitting in the audience, picked up his mobile phone and took a frantic shot, and Wu Jing’s name was on the hot search.

However, this is not the focus of many netizens. It turns out that Wu Jing, who is known as the representative of the “Wolf Warrior” in the entertainment industry, has a classic three-lens design on the phone. It can be seen at a glance that it is an American Apple phone, and the model is suspected to be the iPhone 14 Pro Max. (click to see photo)

In this regard, a little pink expressed disbelief and ridiculed: “What? Wolf uses Apple, why not Huawei?” “The key is to eat patriotic rice, and it is absolutely taboo to use foreign products for patriotic rice.”

Some netizens also said that Wu Jing’s use of Apple and Huawei was not right, because Wu Jing himself endorsed the domestic ZTE mobile phone. Now the official website of ZTE mobile phone, the homepage map is Wu Jing’s propaganda poster, at least it shows that the two sides are still in a cooperative relationship. Therefore, some netizens questioned: “It turns out that Zhanlang is not patriotic?” “If during the endorsement period, it really shouldn’t be on the surface, it doesn’t matter in private.” Some people jumped out to defend: “Which star has money without Apple!”” Other brands don’t think there is a problem, and netizens who have nothing to do are pointing their fingers here.”

In fact, Wu Jing is not the first time to use an Apple mobile phone. At the beginning of last year, the CCP staged a farce of boycotting foreign goods in retaliation. Dozens of artists and European and American fashion brands that declared “boycott Xinjiang cotton” “cut seats”. At that time, sharp-eyed netizens discovered that Wu Jing used an Apple iPhone in his Weibo post. 12 Pro Max.

The incident caused a little pink to scold: “Isn’t it cheap, how many bullets will this mobile phone make for the enemy? We Chinese don’t eat this set, please hurry up and change to Huawei, or you will be fake patriotism, it’s rare ( traitor).” Some netizens questioned Wu Jing’s nationality: “This is China, go back to your US without Huawei!”

Wu Jing became popular because of the “Wolf Warriors” series of movies, especially at the end of “Wolf Warriors 2”, which touted the CCP, and has a huge Chinese passport. On the back of the passport is a line written by him: “When you are in danger overseas, don’t give up! Remember, behind you, there is a strong motherland!” In the early days, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China openly prevented overseas Chinese from returning to China, and Wu Jing’s flattering lines were frequently slapped in the face.

What is even more incredible is that the film adopts the simple logic of “binary opposition” between China and the West, and sets up an absolutely evil opponent, with the intention of showing the strength of the CCP in the process of defeating the opponent. Such a plot is exactly the same as the “Wolf Warrior Show” that the CCP has staged around the world in recent years.

Wu Jing’s self-directed and starred “Wolf Warrior 2” not only broke the box office record in the mainland film market, but also became a masterpiece of the so-called patriotic theme promoted by the Chinese Communist Party. Wu Jing himself has also become a symbol of the “Wolf Warrior” and an idol of young people in the mainland who have been brainwashed by so-called “patriotism” and “nationalism” but actually “love the Party”. , “Wolf Warrior 2” is too fake, promotes violence, and does not distinguish between the party and the state, which is disgusting.

