Can something be done against the politicization of science?

Many scientists reject politicization, but they cannot assert themselves against the bureaucrats in the administration. Therefore, it is important to inform the citizens of America. Most citizens possess common sense. When they find out what’s going on at the universities, they’re appalled. In addition, it is important that researchers who are targeted by the censors are supported by colleagues and good lawyers to stave off the pressure. There are now initiatives to build a counter-movement, also in institutional terms, for example through new universities and research institutes, where conservative positions and the performance principle are welcome.