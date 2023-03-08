Home Entertainment Macaco before his shows: “With some songs I feel naked because what they say happened to me”
Macaco before his shows: “With some songs I feel naked because what they say happened to me”

Macaco before his shows: “With some songs I feel naked because what they say happened to me”

By the hand of the tour blow my heart, Monkey returns to our country to perform in Córdoba and Buenos Aires March 23 and 25. A reunion that this creative composer and singer already celebrates in advance because, as he himself says in the interview that we will share below, from the Argentine friends he has had in Barcelona since he was a child to the meetings with the local performers who accompany him on this album by participations that gives the tour its name (Kevin Johansen and Mateo Fe Knowing Russia), everything refers to this part of the planet and his love for Argentina remains intact.

On the decision to generate duets for the album, the choice of who would be the interpreters, the theme of their songs and some other things We talked with Daniel Carbonel Heras to get to know him a little in the privacy of his home. Here the result:

In addition, in the interview he reveals that wrote a movie script for the realization of which he plans to take a couple of years of vacation from music and whose final text hopes to write with an Argentine author Well, he really likes how we put together the dialogues around here. We have several to recommend! We are glad that you are happy with this beautiful album, we absorb your lyrics and your melodies until they become the music of every day and, as we said in the interview, Argentina awaits you with open arms. Almost there!

the show of Córdoba will be at Club Paraguay (Av. Marcelo T. de Alvear 651) and the Buenos Aires at Niceto Club (Col. Niceto Vega 5510). Find more information about tickets here.

