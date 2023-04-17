This chewing gum brand should now fill the gaps in the Edeka shelf

From now on it’s Skai instead of Airwaves: Edeka declares war on Mars. picture alliance / Eibner-Pressefoto | Fleig / Eibner-Press photo

The Edeka Group and the food company Migros are deepening their mutual relationship. The German retailer fills its shelves with the Swiss supplier’s chewing gum and finds an alternative to the US giant Mars. This was preceded by an embargo from the food giant.

The German market leader in food retail Edeka is expanding Information from the “Lebensmittel Zeitung” Due to unsuccessful negotiations with the US group Mars, relations with the Swiss trading company Migros ended. In the future, the delivery group is to fill the shelves with chewing gum from the company’s subsidiary Skai – the acquisition of other products is planned.

It is now clear who will be able to fill the gaps in supply in the future. In the past, Mars has not been able to agree on another commitment with the Edeka Group and Rewe: A dispute has arisen, Mars had a delivery stop for the entire product range imposed. Skai is ousting US giants Orbit, Wrigley’s, Airwaves and Hubba Bubba from the retailer’s range. This will happen in April, according to the report in the “Lebensmittel Zeitung”.

The US embargo included brands such as: Whiskas, Sheba or Ben’s Original. According to a businessman quoted in the article, the resulting loss of sales for the German retailer amounts to 300 million euros – the damage is immense. As a result, Edeka and Migros have intensified their joint commitment in the recent past. Edeka has also recently become the exclusive partner for a new coffee capsule system from the Migros subsidiary “Delica”.

