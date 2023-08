“The salary, which does not even reach the net sum of 1,000 euros, it is not suitable to allow the worker and his family tofree and dignified existence, which must not result in a mere right to survival”. To write it, in a sentence that condemns the Servizi Fiduciari Sicuritalia cooperative to pay a former employee 23,144.41 euros to increase a starvation wage, the Court of Appeal of Milan.

