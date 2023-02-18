The epidemic has been three years, and it only took a week to recover.” This sentence has recently spread wildly in Shanghai’s intermediary circles. On February 16, it even hit Weibo’s hot searches. (Photo source: WANG ZHAO/Getty Images)

See Chinese websites prohibit the establishment of mirror sites. Return to the genuine version to see the Chinese website.

[Look at China News, February 17, 2023](See comprehensive report by Chinese reporter Li Xiaokui)”Three years of epidemicit only took a week to rise back” This sentence has been recently published inshanghai brokerageIt spread wildly in the circle, and even rushed to Weibo on February 16hot search. However, many mainland netizens later revealed the truth behind the incident, criticizing the realtor as “nonsense”, “fooling people”, and “marketing methods”.

See Chinese websites prohibit the establishment of mirror sites. Return to the genuine version to see the Chinese website.

Rapid rebound in Shanghai housing prices?

According to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics of China on the 16th, in January 2023, the sales price of commercial housing in first-tier cities turned up month-on-month, while the month-on-month decline in second- and third-tier cities slowed down. In terms of month-on-month growth in second-hand housing, Beijing and Xi’an were the top risers, up 0.9% and 0.6% respectively. In terms of month-on-month comparisons of new houses, Shanghai and Hefei led the growth, both up 0.7% month-on-month, followed by Chengdu with a 0.6% increase.

“Daily Economic News” reported on the 16th that many real estate agents in Shanghai have spread the phrase “the epidemic has been three years, and it only took a week to recover” on social platforms.

According to the report, on February 11th and February 12th, Chen Yuping, a real estate consultant at an intermediary store in Shanghai, said, “It rained heavily last Saturday, and I took a group of clients to see three suites, and then sold two of them within a day, and the client immediately sold them.” I ordered the last set and bought it at a higher price.” She also said that the public “panicked, fearing that they would not be able to buy them. Shanghai really has no shortage of purchasing power.”

According to Chen Yuping’s description, her store sold 8 suites a week, “Not only on weekends, but even on weekdays, everyone is looking at the house, and the house is snatched away after looking at it; the rain can’t stop it at all, the company’s transaction The good news keeps coming out. Our company is not the only one in Shanghai, other second-hand houses are also constantly being sold, and Shanghai is a place that buys up and does not buy down.”

“It only takes a week for the house price to rise back” hot search and popular discussion among the people

The above news quickly sparked heated discussions on social platforms. However, people generally believe that the official deliberately hype.

Some netizens pointed out that the phrase “the epidemic has been three years, and it only took a week to rise back” has recently been circulated in Shanghai’s intermediary circles, “so many people in China will be deceived by some low-level deceptions. It’s normal. It’s like a popular slogan in the real estate market recently. It’s called three years of the epidemic, and it took only one week for house prices to rise back. This is still from the real estate agency in Shanghai. Think about it, three years after the epidemic When did Shanghai’s housing prices fall in 2019? Last year, Shanghai’s real estate agents kept saying that Shanghai’s housing prices were determined not to fall, and that the rise was skyrocketing. Then the real estate agents in Shanghai last year said that the housing prices in Shanghai did not fall, so they were just talking nonsense. Are the Shanghai real estate agents talking nonsense last year or this year.”



The topic of “the epidemic has been three years, and it only took a week to rise back” has aroused heated discussions among netizens. (Image source: Screenshot of Weibo)

Some netizens also pointed out, “What do you mean by ’80-year-old loan’ and ‘100-year-old loan’ for housing loans? After the epidemic is released, ‘Xiaoyangchun’ is no longer visible. Home loans in various places have changed from ’80-year-old loan’ and ‘100-year-old loan’. With such a result, where does your confidence come from when you say that “it took only a week for housing prices to rise after three years of the epidemic”? It proves once again that the housing market has been cold and the people have awakened. Therefore, no matter how tempted they are, as long as the people remain unmoved and unite, we may not be house slaves, and for the sake of the happiness of the present and the next generation, we will resolutely remain unmoved in the face of high-priced housing!”

The topic of “the epidemic has been three years, and it only took a week to rise back” has aroused heated discussions among netizens. (Image source: Screenshot of Weibo)

There are also many netizens complaining, “It only took a week for housing prices to rise after three years of the epidemic. This rubbish society is hopeless… It seems that houses are indeed for speculation….”, “All Chinese Let’s all be real estate intermediaries, and let’s all get rich together!”, “Now that the house can’t be sold anymore, we have a dedicated marketing team to do it, and the information about buying houses and price increases can be seen everywhere on the website, like flies.”, “House prices in three years of the epidemic It only took a week for the price to rise, and this sentence was swiped by the intermediaries in the circle of friends… I kind of want to be an intermediary.”





The topic of “the epidemic has been three years, and it only took a week to rise back” has aroused heated discussions among netizens. (Image source: Weibo screenshot)

Source: Watch China

Short URL for this article:

All rights reserved, any form of reprint is subject to Chinese authorization. Mirror sites are strictly prohibited.