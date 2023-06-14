Tim trudges, Sparkle pulls straight to connect the Mediterranean

While Tim trudges through the network, subsidiary Sparkle rolls along like a train

Sparkle has in fact just announced the signing of a agreement with the UAE company Kush Investments to provide a long-term solution in the BlueRaman cable system, the fiber network which, created together with Googlewill unite Italy, France, Greece and Israel and Raman System Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Djibouti, Oman and India by 2024.

Subject of the agreement: to serve the East African region. In fact, the agreement provides that the group of telecommunications cables, controlled by Tim, will offer the Kush Investments a virtual fiber solution on BlueRaman to connect Djibouti with Europe – via Palermo, Genoa, Marseilles and Milan – and with India via Mumbai.

New areas for growth and collaboration

With this move, as explained in a note, Sparkle expands the UAE company’s asset portfolio in the ICT infrastructure sector and allows the development of new business opportunities and projects in the telecommunications sector in East African countries. Not only. The agreement also provides for the possibility that the two partners move up other potential areas of cooperationto support the further development of East Africa, the fastest growing region of the continent in recent years.

“We are thrilled to undertake this investment with our joint venture partners Al Qalaa Investments as part of our commitment to create opportunities for innovation and infrastructure development in AfricaQ,” he said. Mohammed Yusef, i.e. of Kush Investments. “Working with Sparkle is a natural collaboration choice for us, together we will bring new solutions through BlueRaman to the digital agenda across the continent,” she added.

A new piece in Sparkle’s growth strategy

For Sparkle’s CEO, Enrico Bagnasco, the understanding is important for “helping to support Africa’s impressive digital growth represents the beginning of a partnership with Kush Investments that will develop in various fields”. And on the other hand, the operation ideally follows the path started some time ago by the company.

Just a handful of days ago, on the occasion of a visit to Rome Abulhamid DabaibaPrime Minister of the Government of National Unity (GUN), signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Libya Postal Telecommunication and Technology Holding Companya Libyan state-owned telecommunications company active in fixed, mobile and data services, for the construction of a new infrastructure linking several cities in Libya to Sicily, and through Italy to Europe, via Sparkle’s new BlueMed submarine cable (“ BlueMed”).

The numbers speak for themselves

Sparkle is now among the top ten global operators in the sector. It has a turnover of nearly one billion euros. It can currently count on a network of approximately 600,000 km of fiber with a base of 1900 customers and with a commercial presence in 32 countries around the world. Last February, a new step forward not only in the construction of the network, but in the centrality of Italy in a global interconnection system: Sparkle laid the Blue Med submarine cable in Genoa, which makes the Ligurian capital a point of reference in connections at high speed in the Mediterranean.

“BlueMed is meant to be a central hub in the digital traffic of the enlarged Mediterranean and represents an extraordinary opportunity for cooperation with the areas of the world that will see the greatest growth in the use of digital communications in the next decade” explained Bagnasco on the occasion of the laying of the Genoa cable. Indirectly reminding everyone how important and strategic the company is, which is 100% controlled by Tim.