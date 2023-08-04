“Time for Bread” is now also available outside of Germany

The popular bakery chain “Zeit für Brot” has opened its first branch abroad and thus taken the first step towards expansion.

Clare Joos

04.08.2023

The Berlin bakery chain “Zeit für Brot” has now opened its first branch outside of Germany in Israel. It was only in May of this year that “Zeit für Brot” managing director Stephan Heinrich confirmed in an interview with the “Lebensmittel-Zeitung” that a new branch was planned in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv. At the beginning of the week, the first sales location for cinnamon rolls and co. outside of Germany was opened. Even the German Ambassador Steffen Seibert, who comes from Stuttgart-Sillenbuch, insisted on stopping by the popular glass bakery for a short visit.

The concept of “time for bread”

“Time for Bread” was founded in Berlin in 2009. The baked goods are made exclusively from organic ingredients, which makes them a bit more expensive than the products from other bakeries or bakeries. Another special feature of the hip bakery chain is the proximity to the customers – the concept includes a glass bakery to watch the baking.

The company not only sells its baked goods in 13 branches in cities such as Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Stuttgart, but also through various organic retail chains such as Alnatura, Denn’s and Bio Company. In addition, “Zeit für Brot” supplies the delivery services Flink, Amazon Fresh and Knuspr (belongs to the Czech Rohlik Group). Sales through these partners currently account for 30 percent of sales. Business customer products are also baked in the glass bakery, as in the bakery on Berlin’s Savignyplatz for the delivery service Flink.

The new “Zeit für Brot” branch in Israel can be found at the address

Derech Menachem Begin 37 in Tel Aviv-Yafo.

