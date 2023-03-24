Pmi, the German composite at the top for ten months. But manufacturing falls

Germany’s composite PMI rose to a 10-month high in March, led by the services sector. Particularly negative, however, is the result of the manufacturing index, which has fallen to a minimum for almost three years. In particular, the general indicator calculated by S&P Global rose to 52.6 points from 51.7 in February, beating the market’s expectations of 50.7. The services index also fell to its highest level since May 2022 at 55.5 points from the previous 52.5, above the 53.1 points estimated by analysts. The manufacturing index, on the other hand, fell to 44.4 points from 47, collapsing to levels not seen since May 2020 and below the 46.3 expected by investors.