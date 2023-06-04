Top fund manager reveals six stocks he is now betting on

Investors shouldn’t have to choose between buying growth, value and quality companies, says a leading fund manager. Larry Pitkowsky, GoodHaven Funds

US portfolio manager Larry Pitkowsky has outperformed during a broad equity market recovery. His investment process focuses on finding quality growth stocks that are still cheaply valued.

In retrospect, a difficult 2022 seems to have set the perfect stage for a strong recovery this year for Larry Pitkowsky’s mid-cap mutual fund.

The 36-year market veteran’s value-focused GoodHaven Fund (GOODX) has returned 12.2 percent so far in 2023, outperforming 99 percent of peers in its category, according to Morningstar. This puts the fund on track to deliver its best relative performance since Pitkowsky launched the fund in 2011.

Six top stocks that the fund manager is now betting on