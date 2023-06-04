Two more classic cars confiscated by the police

There is an allegation of commercial counterfeiting. Foto: Simon Granville/Simon Granville





The Mercedes restorer Klaus Kienle in Ditzingen is accused of selling a counterfeit vehicle. Now it has become known that the police have confiscated two more cars.

In the case of Raid at the Ditzinger Mercedes-Restorer Klaus Kienle, the commercial fraud with the Selling fake vintage cars is accused, a new detail has become known. As the public prosecutor’s office confirmed at the request of our newspaper, not only was a large amount of data material confiscated during the search, but also several vehicles and other objects from the workshop. “Regarding the evidence seized, it can be stated that, among other things, two 300 SL vehicles, an engine for the 300 SL car, a 300 SL chassis and a tubular space frame for the 300 SL type were confiscated,” reports a spokesman for the public prosecutor’s office. However, the evaluation of the evidence is still ongoing.