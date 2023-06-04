Home » Two more classic cars confiscated by the police
Two more classic cars confiscated by the police

by admin
Two more classic cars confiscated by the police

There is an allegation of commercial counterfeiting. Foto: Simon Granville/Simon Granville


The Mercedes restorer Klaus Kienle in Ditzingen is accused of selling a counterfeit vehicle. Now it has become known that the police have confiscated two more cars.

In the case of Raid at the Ditzinger Mercedes-Restorer Klaus Kienle, the commercial fraud with the Selling fake vintage cars is accused, a new detail has become known. As the public prosecutor’s office confirmed at the request of our newspaper, not only was a large amount of data material confiscated during the search, but also several vehicles and other objects from the workshop. “Regarding the evidence seized, it can be stated that, among other things, two 300 SL vehicles, an engine for the 300 SL car, a 300 SL chassis and a tubular space frame for the 300 SL type were confiscated,” reports a spokesman for the public prosecutor’s office. However, the evaluation of the evidence is still ongoing.

Kienle Automobiltechnik is accused of having sold a fake 1961 Mercedes Benz SL Roadster a few years ago. After an on-site raid, the State Criminal Police Office (LKA) announced: “During the search, extensive evidence was secured.” As the LKA announced, the Federal Criminal Police Office reported on March 17 that “a company from Ditzingen a fraudulent trade with exclusive Antique carn operate”. The suspicion was obvious, according to the LKA, “that this company manufactured and sold professional duplicates of vintage cars that had not been traded for a long time”.

The owner Klaus Kienle himself denies the allegations vehemently and speaks of character assassination – especially since he did not even offer the car in question for sale himself. The survivors of a good customer sold the car, a 300 SL Roadster in fantasy yellow, via the in-house customer portal. He assumed the original vehicle: “The papers were there, the vehicle number was correct.”

