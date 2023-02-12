With the further involution of the market, in the face of more and more competing productsMedium and large SUV market，toyotaNeed to find a way out for myself.

At the beginning of the new year, when all car companies were worried about the turmoil in the new energy car market caused by Tesla’s price cuts, Ideal detonated the entire 300,000 SUV market with an L7. No matter who it is, under the overwhelming publicity of the ideal, they have more or less set their sights on this sub-category. So, for most traditional car companies, the release of the ideal new car is more like an attack. Outright provocation.

Among them, if you have to point out, who is the most touched? I think it must be Toyota, which has achieved contrarian growth in sales in the past year. The arrival of Ideal L7 will not only have an absolute impact on the Highlander and Crown Lufang launched by GAC Toyota and FAW Toyota. The resulting reshaping of the pattern is a problem that Toyota has to face up to.





I don’t know if it means a huge change in the Chinese market, or maybe it is to increase its voice and control in medium and large family SUVs, but at the same time that the ideal L7 was launched, Toyota released a model that is higher than the ideal L7 overseas. Highlander’s SUV models——Grand Highlander。

Of course, looking at the similar naming of this new car and the Highlander, we must know that the main purpose of the birth of the larger Grand Highlander is to help the Toyota Highlander series in the entire medium and large SUV market. Once again, it became a benchmark existence.

In terms of the product itself, as a member of the Highlander family, its vehicle development philosophy must be in the same line. In terms of exterior design, we can first see the similarities between the Grand Highlander and its predecessors.





It adopts a banner-style front grille design and incorporates through-type chrome-plated decorative strips for embellishment, and the quadrangular headlights on both sides are sharper than the shape of the current Highlander. In the center of the front bumper, the new car adopts a large-size air intake opening design. At the same time, the silver guard plate added below has improved the sportiness of the vehicle a lot.

Coming to the side of the car, the style of the Grand Highlander is closer to the Sequoia, the flagship SUV launched by Toyota in the North American market. It is only through the wide front and rear side fenders with black wheel eyebrows and the large-size five-spoke wheels that the aura of the whole vehicle is made stronger.

The rear part of the car continues many popular elements nowadays. The roof spoiler is embedded with high-mounted brake lights, and the tail lights on both sides are connected by a black decorative strip to form a through-type design. Secondly, the rear bumper with a double-layer and two-color design just echoes the detailed design of the front of the car. The two-sided exhaust layout also adds to the sporty feel of the vehicle.





Of course, for ordinary consumers, compared with the freshness of the exterior design, the larger body size is indeed its most attractive place. Only the two data of the length of the vehicle is 5116mm and the wheelbase is 2946mm. Enough to stand out among similar models. Furthermore, it is believed that the interior space reflected in this will also have a more significant improvement.

Judging from the official pictures of the new car released so far, the new car adopts a 7-seater layout of 2+2+3. However, in view of its higher positioning and leapfrog body size, its interior space, especially the third-row passenger space and trunk volume, will be significantly improved.

As for the overall atmosphere inside the car, just because it is an SUV made by Toyota, it will always be more warm and comfortable. The layout of the entire center console is basically the same as the current Highlander.





It is worth mentioning that, in terms of power, the new car will be equipped with Toyota’s latest Hybrid MaxHybrid systemequipped with a hybrid system composed of a 2.4T turbocharged four-cylinder engine + front and rear dual electric motors, the system’s comprehensive power can reach 367 horsepower, and the maximum torque is 542 Nm. Relying on the front and rear electric motors, the new car will also be equipped with a four-wheel drive system .

This means that the power performance of Toyota Grand Highlander is among the best in its class. On this basis, in view of the addition of the hybrid system, its fuel economy performance, I think, can also be guaranteed.

At the 2023 Chicago Auto Show, the Toyota Grand Highlander has been officially unveiled. In the near future, this new car will also be officially launched in the US market, competing with the facelifted Atlas just released by Volkswagen in North America.





If you turn your attention to China, although at this stage, Toyota has not disclosed to the outside world whether it intends to position this car higher thanHighlanderHowever, as mentioned at the beginning, looking back at the previous situation where Highlander and Crown Lufang were facing enemies in the market, and the new force car companies headed by Ideal accelerated their efforts to enter the 300,000-class medium-sized SUV and MPV market. In an offensive situation, introducing the Grand Highlander as soon as possible is also a means for Toyota to defend its existing market share.

