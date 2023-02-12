Home News “Water Margin” is called a poisonous novel, netizens refute official media reports | Texts for teenagers | Bloody | Experts
"Water Margin" is called a poisonous novel, netizens refute official media reports

“Water Margin” is called a poisonous novel, netizens refute official media reports | Texts for teenagers | Bloody | Experts

[The Epoch Times, February 10, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Xiao Lusheng) On February 10, the mainland media reported that the topic “Netizens claim that the Water Margin poisoned young people should be removed from the text” sparked heated discussions on the Internet in mainland China. Netizens generally think that the “netizen” here is not a real netizen but an expert, and now that the expert has a bad reputation, “netizen” is used instead.

On the 10th, “The Paper” reported that the education department of Zhejiang Province received complaints from netizens, criticizing “Water Margin” as a poisonous novel, which slanders and vilifies women, and praises the indiscriminate killing of innocent people without principle, and should not be included in textbooks, etc. , also called Wu Song, Li Kui, Song Jiang, Chao Gai, etc. scumbags, and called for prohibiting any school from recommending “Water Margin” to students as an extracurricular reading. The complaint also stated that because the TV series is inextricably linked with the original book of “Water Margin”, many people will read the original book, objectively making this poisonous novel poison more people, and there are many criticisms on Baidu Tieba.

After this news was issued, related topics sparked heated discussions.

Netizens generally do not believe that the complaint is from ordinary netizens. “Experts have become netizens, and netizens don’t take the blame.” “Now I’m sorry to say that experts say it, but netizens say it. There are so many netizens, and they report every opinion?” “Bricks (experts) say that netizens What he said, in fact, he himself said that he blamed the blame and the netizens blamed it.” “Now it’s popular to use this method to drain people.”

“Experts should use real names.” “Netizens born out of nothing know everything.” “If you don’t know Chinese culture so well, you might not be a cultural spy. I think normal netizens don’t have time to care about these things.”

In 2010, Hou Hui, a professor of Capital Normal University, posted a series of articles on the Sina blog saying that the description of the chapter “Lu Ti governs the boxing town of Guanxi” in “Water Margin” is too bloody, and middle school students will be negatively affected by it, so it is not suitable for release. In junior high school Chinese textbooks and so on.

At that time, some netizens refuted Hou Hui’s “wrong suggestion of giving up food because of choking”, and said that the story told about Lu Zhishen’s courageous spirit of helping others when he saw injustice was exactly what modern Chinese people lack.

Now that similar topics have sparked heated discussions, some netizens said: “If you say that the Water Margin poisons young people, what about “Journey to the West”, Monkey King beats and kills, and Romance of the Three Kingdoms also kills and kills, so there is a problem It’s not a masterpiece, it’s this group of people who return to netizens, you let him have a real name system.”

Another netizen said: “According to this netizen’s opinion, the Chen Sheng and Wu Guang uprising should also be deleted from the history textbook.” “Why don’t you say that the plot of resisting tyranny and corrupt officials is not suitable for modern society?” “In the Xinhua dictionary, violence There are too many words, so it is recommended to ban them.” “I am afraid that the first thing to be banned should be news broadcasts, where you can see violence including but not limited to murder, arson, rape, explosions, and even war.”

“Water Margin”, “Romance of the Three Kingdoms”, “Journey to the West” and “Dream of Red Mansions” are also known as the four great classics in ancient China. They were written by Shi Naian in the late Yuan Dynasty and early Ming Dynasty. Forced to become a grassroots bandit, he grew stronger until he was recruited by the imperial court.

