Transport strike and contract renewals: how to avoid inconvenience and make money

Transport and work strike, the proposal that increases wages and employment. Analyses

The statutes of labor unions provide for the protection of working people. However, sometimes close to the summer or winter holidays or in any case in full season, or in the most delicate periods of the year, the strike ad hoc. Far be it from me to think of preventing it strike, this is guaranteed by the art. 40 of the Constitution and it is a right, but it seems to me that sometimes the trade unions do not take everyone’s needs into consideration and in order to enforce the “rights” of some are willing to create inconvenience not only in one sector, but by causing other categories to fall back on other inconveniences that are perpetuated in cascades.

