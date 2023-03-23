The Turkish central bank did not lower its key interest rate further after the devastating earthquake. The currency watchdog announced on Thursday that it would remain at 8.5 percent. In February, shortly after the severe earthquake in the south-east of the country, they relaxed their monetary policy and lowered the key interest rate from 9.0 to the current level of 8.5 percent. “In order to maintain the growth momentum of industrial production and the positive trend in employment after the earthquake, it has become even more important to keep financial conditions favorable,” it said.