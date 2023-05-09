Home » U.S. Small Business Confidence Soaks in April – WSJ
Updated May 9, 2023 at 19:10 CST

Confidence among U.S. small businesses deteriorated in April, with challenges related to labor quality outpacing inflation as the top issue facing small business owners.

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) said Tuesday its small business optimism index fell 1.1 points to 89.0 in April. The result was below the average forecast of 89.8 among economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

“Popular optimism has not improved, with more business owners struggling to find qualified workers to fill open positions,” said Bill Dunkelberg, NFIB chief economist. “Inflation remains a top concern for small businesses, but there are signs of easing. “

The NFIB survey provides a monthly snapshot of the state of U.S. small businesses, which account for nearly half of private-sector jobs.

(This article is from Dow Jones Newswires)

