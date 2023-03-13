9
- U.S. financial regulators launch stability maintenance actions, U.S. bond market reacts Wall Street Journal
- Asian stock markets opened lower collectively after the Fed rescued the market, U.S. stock futures rose more than 1%, the U.S. dollar narrowed its decline, and gold rose slightly Wall Street News
- Foreign exchange trading reminder on March 13: The Silicon Valley Bank event weakened the Fed’s interest rate hike expectations, the US dollar continued to fall, and the European Bank’s interest rate hike expectations boosted the euro Sina
- Yingwei Financial Market Express: SVB risk affects the nerves of the whole market! The United States came forward to save the market and try its best to turn the tide? Provided by Investing.com Yingwei Caiqing
- Lin Zhuofeng: Anyone who uses dollars will surely die! | Oriental Wenhui| Comments Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
- View full coverage on Google News