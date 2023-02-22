“There is no more cohesive majority on foreign policy than this one”

Berlusconi, Meloni, Zelensky, Putin, war in Ukraine: interview with Gianfranco Rotondi, deputy of the majority, true Christian Democrat and minister with Berlusconi as prime minister.

Should Giorgia Meloni have defended Silvio Berlusconi from Zelensky’s verbal attack in Kiev?

“The rules of national politics do not apply between heads of state and government, you are not on a talk show”.

The majority is not exactly cohesive on Ukraine and on arms shipments. Even the League has doubts…

“There is no more cohesive majority than this on foreign policy, for the simple fact that it has behind it thirty years of government and opposition conducted along the same lines”.

What do you think of the differences between Forza Italia’s official line and Berlusconi’s words at the polling station on Zelensky?

“In Berlusconi’s communication there is always a tactical difference that is often functional in capturing the moods present in public opinion and indicated by polls, especially on the eve of an important electoral round”.

Could Berlusconi be the man of peace given his historic relationship with Putin?

“It could, indeed. Just as it could burn without obtaining peace. That’s why I recommend more Christian Democrat prudence to the very generous Silvio”.

What attitude would the Christian Democrats have in the face of the ongoing war?

“The same as Giorgia Meloni”.

Don’t you think that words of peace and dialogue should also come from NATO and the US and not just a raise on new weapons to be sent to Kiev?

“There is a time for words of peace and a time for self-defense.”

