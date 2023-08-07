Real: Financial expert who renovated the DFB should save deal with branches

Ulrich Bergmoser in front of the DFB headquarters in Frankfurt in 2017. Andreas Schlichter/Bongarts/Getty Images

Financial investor SCP had bought back the branches of the Real retail chain that were still being operated as “Mein Real” a good three months ago. It should be clear by autumn what will happen to them.

With Ulrich Bergmoser, SCP has now brought a prominent financial and restructuring expert on board, who is supposed to secure business operations until then, reports the “Lebensmittelzeitung”.

Bergmoser had already made waves as finance and compliance officer at the DFB and managed the assets of the Reimann-Dubbers family.

The logo after the change of name. my real

At the end of April it was clear: Real’s break-up is in injury time. The investor SCP Group bought back the 62 remaining branches of the former Metro subsidiary, which continued to be run as “Mein Real”. As the “Lebensmittelzeitung” now reports, SCP does not want to further break up the branch network, but sell it in a bundle. In order to secure business operations, SCP brought another financial expert on board: Ulrich Bergmoser complements ex-Lidl manager and interim CEO Bojan Luncer and SCP man Patrick Kaudewitz.

Bergmoser is someone who is familiar with reorganization and restructuring. He started his career at the auditor EY. Afterwards, among other things, gained experience in strategy consulting and was responsible for restructuring projects.

Bergmoser rehabilitated the DFB – and worked on the luxury whims of the officials

The station with the greatest publicity was probably the German Football Association (DFB), which took Bergmoser in 2016 as director of finance and compliance officer, among other things. The reason for this was, among other things, the disclosure of the so-called summer fairy tale affair surrounding the award of the 2006 World Cup to Germany. Bergmoser turned the administration inside out and bundled the main economic activities of the association in the DFB GmbH.

However, a 34-page report by Bergmoser was published a year after his departure pierced through to the “mirror”.. Content: Warning that the DFB could be denied non-profit status in view of its officials’ luxury trips. Six-digit amounts the DFB spent, for example, on executive committee meetings in World Cup and European Championship host countries, according to Bergmoser’s report. Over 100 officials, including those from regional and state associations, were invited. In addition, the football association has subsidized private birthday parties of honorary presidents, sometimes with five-digit amounts. At the time, the DFB denied allegations that money had flowed to private individuals.

“Barely usable business figures” at Mein Real

Bergmoser finally left the DFB of his own volition and ended up with the Reimann Investors Group – the family office of the Reimann-Dubbers family, one of the richest families in Germany. In early 2022, he also became a partner in Executive Interim Partners, which places interim managers with companies.

In this function, SCP Bergmoser is said to have now worked at Mein Real. The financial investor had taken over and broken up the chain in 2020 from the then parent company Metro. Around 150 branches went to Kaufland, Edeka and Globus, 50 were closed. 62, however, took over the Frankfurt lawyer and restructuring expert Sven Tischendorf.

Observers were skeptical because of his lack of industry experience – rightly so, as it turned out. According to the “Lebensmittelzeitung”, Mein Real can show “barely usable business figures”. Although SCP is said to have admitted a total of around 180 million euros. So far it is unclear who dares to approach Mein Real. After the takeover by Tischendorf, the branches were supplied by Rewe.

