For an average family, the elimination of the 4% VAT on all food products and soft drinks would result in a lower cost of 90 euros on an annual basis (90 euros and 3 cents). This is how the National Consumers Union calculates, which conducted a study to verify the effects on families of all the VAT reduction hypotheses so far hypothesized by the Government.

If, on the other hand, only that of bread and pasta were canceled, the effect on households’ pockets would be equal to 10 euros and 7 cents for bread, 5 euros to 40 cents for pasta (fresh, dry and pasta preparations), for a total of 15 euros and 47 cents ”says Massimiliano Dona, president of the National Consumers Union. “The effect of a reduction in VAT from 10 to 5% for meat and fish is more substantial, which would result in savings per family of 54 euros and 62 cents for meat and 23 euros and 48 cents for fish and fish products, for a total of 78 and 10 cents. In any case, even assuming the intervention with more amounts, i.e. cancellation of VAT at 4% on all food products and lowering from 10 to 5% for meat and fish, the overall saving would be equal to 168 euros and 13 cents, a an amount of less than 200 euros per family foreseen with the bonus ”continues Dona.

“These figures, then, are based on the hypothesis, far from realistic, that traders, in the face of such a low drop in VAT, from 4% to zero, mathematically equal to a price reduction of just 3.846 %, really change the price and transfer all the tax benefit to their customers, instead of increasing, even partially, their profit margins. A pious illusion! ” adds Dona.

“This is why between the renewal of the bonus of 200 euros and the VAT cut so far hypothesized, we can only cheer for the first measure, which, moreover, would be destined only for medium and low incomes instead of benefiting even those who do not have any need ”concludes Dona.