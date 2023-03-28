BNL BNP PARIBAS chooses the podcast format for a new in-training and communication initiative: sport becomes the narrative key to narrating topical economic-financial topics of common interest.

The world of sport has always been a great source of teaching and inspiration. Great champions and champions have always shown us how dedication, sacrifice and willpower can help overcome obstacles and difficulties that seemed impossible to face and defeat. Also for this reason many sporting metaphors such as raising the bar, tackling a marathon or passing the baton have become part of the common language.

Starting from this fact, the bank BNL BNP Paribas decided to launch a podcast, Big Matchto share and explain issues related to the economy, finance, markets, investments, not always easily accessible to those outside the sector, through the sports metaphor and relying on the voice of Luca IandmarinoHead of Investments & Advisory BNL BNP Paribas.

The podcast is an increasingly widespread tool, capable of conquering over 11 million monthly listeners in Italy alone in 2022 according to IPSOS data and for this reason the bank, always attentive to innovation, has chosen it to reach it faster and directed investors and savers, explaining to them with responsibility, know-how and global vision, and through the sport-finance parallelism, everything there is to know about the world of finance at 360 degrees.

The format of the podcast Big Match di BNL BNP Paribas is as simple as it is effective: episode after episode, starting from the examples of the history of sport, Luca Iandmarino shows listeners how all sports companies always have a path behind them made up of preparation, constant commitment, trust, specialization, guiding them to understand concepts and dynamics that also have a lot to do with the world of finance.

What do football club coaches have in common with financial market operators? And why can Olympic firms help us understand diversification? Can inflation be equated to the adrenaline rush of a sportsman? What is an overview for? How is risk managed? Try to answer these and other questions “Big Match”, officially launched last January.

All episodes of Big Match are available on the BNL BNP Paribas Spotify channel.