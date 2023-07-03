Unemployment in Upper Austria is increasing, but still almost full employment

But that is still almost full employment. The number of employees has grown by one percent, currently 706,000 people are employed in Upper Austria.

“Despite the increase in unemployment, it is still well below that of 2019, which is an important comparative value as the year before the pandemic,” says Iris Schmidt, Managing Director of the Upper Austrian Labor Market Service (AMS). “The labor market is still very robust.” Above all, the number of long-term unemployed has fallen sharply. Compared to the previous year by 18.2 and compared to 2019 by around 25 percent. This could be due to the efforts of the AMS to get people back into work more quickly. A development can be seen that companies are replacing unskilled employees with older people with a certain amount of experience, says Schmidt.

In a federal state comparison, only the tourist states of Salzburg and Tyrol have a lower unemployment rate of 3.0 percent than Upper Austria, while the national average is 5.7 percent. Only Vienna is above that with 10.2 percent.

