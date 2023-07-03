Home » Unemployment in Upper Austria is increasing, but still almost full employment
Business

Unemployment in Upper Austria is increasing, but still almost full employment

by admin
Unemployment in Upper Austria is increasing, but still almost full employment

But that is still almost full employment. The number of employees has grown by one percent, currently 706,000 people are employed in Upper Austria.

“Despite the increase in unemployment, it is still well below that of 2019, which is an important comparative value as the year before the pandemic,” says Iris Schmidt, Managing Director of the Upper Austrian Labor Market Service (AMS). “The labor market is still very robust.” Above all, the number of long-term unemployed has fallen sharply. Compared to the previous year by 18.2 and compared to 2019 by around 25 percent. This could be due to the efforts of the AMS to get people back into work more quickly. A development can be seen that companies are replacing unskilled employees with older people with a certain amount of experience, says Schmidt.

In a federal state comparison, only the tourist states of Salzburg and Tyrol have a lower unemployment rate of 3.0 percent than Upper Austria, while the national average is 5.7 percent. Only Vienna is above that with 10.2 percent.

more on the subject

Business

In June, 307,732 people were unemployed

VIENNA. Unemployment rose in June from a year ago.

In June, 307,732 people were unemployed

ePaper

Read e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

See also  GDP, in the first quarter Italy slipped negative: -0.2%. Inflation in April at 6.2%, the shopping cart rises

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

You may also like

BPER and Ludoil Group: Acquisition of Tax Credits...

Ten point plan: What the Union would do...

Stock exchanges, Europe in rally. Milan at the...

Financial Breakfast on July 3: Focus on Fed...

At the heart of business decisions is the...

Fineqia Completes First Tranche of Private Placement and...

Generali, Delfin goes above 10%: the finance game...

Outdoor Expressions Limited Zhongshan Lichanglong Trading Co., Ltd.:...

ITE HCMC 2023: Discover Vietnam and world’s top...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, July 3rd. Piazza Affari at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy