Renewed Board of Directors, Presidency and General Management

Written on 30 June 2023.

The governing bodies of the Romagna Institute for the Study of Tumors “Dino Amadori” IRST Srl IRCCS have been renewed. The Shareholders’ Meeting, which met on Thursday 29 June, in fact, proceeded, in the face of the natural expiry of the mandate, to appoint the new Board of Directors of the Institute and the Presidency. The assignments will have a three-year term.

In the wake of the high profile and professional value, the new composition of the IRST Board of Directors, a body responsible for strategic coordination functions and, in compliance with the guidelines established by regional and territorial planning, the identification of key objectives: representative members the corporate component public are, for the Emilia-Romagna Region, Dr. Savino Iacoviello (formerly Administrative Director of AUSL Romagna and AUSL Ferrara) and prof Mirella Falconi (Coordinator of the Single Cycle Degree Course in Medicine and Surgery, University of Bologna); for the AUSL of Romagna and the Municipality of Meldola, Dr Alice Parma (Mayor of the Municipality of Santarcangelo). Private side, for the Romagna Oncological Institute – IOR and banking foundations, Dr. Fabrizio Miserocchi (IOR General Manager) and Dr. Luca Zambianchi (Head of Ophthalmological Day Hospital “Villa Igea” Private Hospital).

The new council structure follows the one in office over the last three years, chaired by prof. Renato Balduzzi and composed by Dr. Marzia Cavazza, by prof. Angelo Paletta, by Dr. Gloria Lisi and by Dr. Giorgio Maria Verdecchia.

As defined by the Articles of Association, the Shareholders’ Meeting simultaneously proceeded with the appointment, on the recommendation of the private party shareholders, of dott. Fabrizio Miserocchi Which Chairman of the board of directors. On the occasion of the inauguration of the new BoD, the role will also be taken by dott. Lorenzo Stefano Maffiolinew General Manager jointly designated by the public company component.

Confirmed the composition of the Board of Statutory Auditors with Dr. Patrizia Preti in the role of Chairman, effective members Dr. Davide Bucchi and Massimo Moscatelli.

“After nine years, my service at the IRST of Meldola ends, a truly extraordinary place and territory, where I was called in 2014 by the insistence of the unforgettable prof. Dino Amadori and the then president of the Region Vasco Errani – comments Prof. Renato Balduzzi –. Thanks and best wishes. Thanks go to all the staff of the Institute and its management, as well as of course to the public and private social partners. The hope is that, even in a situation that is not easy for the entire healthcare system, the specificity of an institution will not be lost, due to the strong intuition of its founder, to link translational research and assistance in the oncological field through a virtuous model of public-private collaboration”.

“I greet IRST with the gratitude of those who know they have received so much, both from a professional and human point of view – adds Dr. George MartelliIRST General Manager outgoing –. They have been eight really intense years, crossed by complex moments and great goals. Above all, I will bring with me the enthusiasm and stubbornness that are typical of medical research and the strong sense of belonging and cohesion that are the true characterizing trait of this Institute, in all its components. I will try to personally thank all the colleagues who accompanied me and with whom I collaborated – I send a hug to those who won’t be able to – but in the meantime I would like my esteem and my affection to reach all our patients and their loved ones. to the many volunteers I had the privilege of meeting, to those who wanted to support our activities with donations and bequests. My last thought, which is also a commitment to pursue its spirit, goes to dear Prof Dino Amadori: knowing him, being able to have him as a teacher, having had the opportunity to be part of this splendid project of his, an Institute capable of offering maximum levels of care and being the promoter of cutting-edge research for an entire territory have been an honor and a great fortune”.

___________

BIOGRAPHICAL NOTES

Dr. Fabrizio Miserocchi, born in Rimini in 1967, holds the position of Director General of the Romagna Oncological Institute from 2014 to today. Graduated in Economics, with a master’s degree from Bocconi, he has been working for years in the world of non-profit and communication, before joining the IOR he held the role of Fundraising manager of the Community of San Patrignano for seven years.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

