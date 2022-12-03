By 2024, the Unicredit group will implement a further generational turnover with the hiring of 850 young people against the same number of voluntary redundancies by 2024. In line with what started with the UniCredit Unlocked business plan, the second largest Italian bank has signed in Italy with the Trade Union Delegations of FABI, FIRST/CISL, FISAC/CGIL, UILCA and UNISIN, the trade union agreement aimed at unleashing the full commercial potential of the Bank in Italy by leveraging the cornerstones introduced by the Plan Unlocked. “The planned actions have the objective of promoting an important generational turnover process through a plan of voluntary departures and hiring, thus reaffirming UniCredit’s investment in favor of youth employment in the country”, remarked a note from Unicredit.

“Il ratio of 1 to 1 between expenditures and incomes it is a fact of absolute importance – remarks the national secretary of the First Cisl, Sabrina Brezzo – and we believe that the agreement as a whole is a step in the right direction of the necessary investment in the people who work in Unicredit and who remain fundamental in the relationship with the customers and territories”.

Double bonus for employees in Italy

At the same time today the group led by Andrea Orcel also announced the agreement for an economic award of 2,400 euros in total to all employees in Italy thanks to the early definition of the 2022 collective productivity bonus and an extraordinary contribution to combat expensive energy by benefiting from the legislative innovations introduced by the Government with the Decree Aid quater.

UniCredit brought forward the definition of the productivity bonus compared to the usual times. The amount of the prize will be 1,600 euros. The agreement, remarked Unicredit, is the result of the positive contribution of the Italian geography to the achievement of the good performance of the Group. Furthermore, the acknowledgment granted represents an element of social cohesion and a tangible sign of appreciation for the commitment made by colleagues to relaunch and consolidate profitability. An extraordinary one-off measure to support employees of 800 euros is then added to the productivity bonus.

The agreement with the unions also provides foruse of training funds financed to support UniCredit University and the continuous professional development of people.

In recent days, a bonus against expensive energy had also been launched by Intesa Sanpaolo.