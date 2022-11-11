Home Business Unicredit loan of 31 million for Chiron’s solar plants
Business

Unicredit loan of 31 million for Chiron’s solar plants

by admin
Unicredit loan of 31 million for Chiron’s solar plants

The Chiron group, an independent development, investment and management platform in the renewable energy sector in Italy, has signed a loan with Unicredit, on a project finance basis and divided into various credit lines, of 31 million euros.

The loan, certified pursuant to green loan principles and which benefits from EIB funds (European Investment Bank) dedicated to the energy transition, is aimed at supporting the construction and commissioning costs of eight new solar plants for the production of renewable energy, located in Veneto and Piedmont, on non-agricultural areas .

The portfolio, explains a note, has a total installed capacity of over 31 peak megawatts and an expected annual production of approximately 45 gigawatt hours per year, capable of covering the annual needs of approximately 16 thousand Italian families.

Green plants

The plants, the note continues, once in operation, will make it possible to avoid emissions that alter the climate of over 35 thousand tons of CO2 equivalent per year, thus avoiding the annual consumption of about 4.2 million cubic meters of methane gas for the production of electricity from fossil sources.

The infrastructures are currently under construction and entry into operation is expected within the first half of 2023. The energy produced will be sold to a national player in the energy sector with rating investment gradealso on the basis of a ppa (power purchase agreement) ten-year.

See also  Stock index futures were mixed; IM main contract rose 0.63% | Stock Index Futures_Sina Finance_Sina.com

You may also like

Amazon launches deliveries in one hour. The start...

Huaxia Energy Holdings (08009) Announces Interim Results Net...

Liz Truss docet, the markets are now targeting...

KW NELSON GP (08411) results in the first...

Tax bills: with the amnesty under the government’s...

Crude Oil Weekly Review: Oil recovers lost ground,...

Gas, the EU Commission: “Next week proposed on...

Ying Kee Tea House Group (08241) Announces Interim...

Demuth (CEO Bitpanda): FTX collapse represents moment of...

Spid activated by 63% of Italians: Pnrr target...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy