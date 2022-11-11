Listen to the audio version of the article

The Chiron group, an independent development, investment and management platform in the renewable energy sector in Italy, has signed a loan with Unicredit, on a project finance basis and divided into various credit lines, of 31 million euros.

The loan, certified pursuant to green loan principles and which benefits from EIB funds (European Investment Bank) dedicated to the energy transition, is aimed at supporting the construction and commissioning costs of eight new solar plants for the production of renewable energy, located in Veneto and Piedmont, on non-agricultural areas .

The portfolio, explains a note, has a total installed capacity of over 31 peak megawatts and an expected annual production of approximately 45 gigawatt hours per year, capable of covering the annual needs of approximately 16 thousand Italian families.

Green plants

The plants, the note continues, once in operation, will make it possible to avoid emissions that alter the climate of over 35 thousand tons of CO2 equivalent per year, thus avoiding the annual consumption of about 4.2 million cubic meters of methane gas for the production of electricity from fossil sources.

The infrastructures are currently under construction and entry into operation is expected within the first half of 2023. The energy produced will be sold to a national player in the energy sector with rating investment gradealso on the basis of a ppa (power purchase agreement) ten-year.