Unicredit prepares the disposal of a mixed portfolio of non-performing loans (non-performing loans and UTPs) with a value between 900 million and one billion euros. This was reported by MF, signaling that the sale could materialize by January.

The stock for sale, lower than the 1.5 billion initially forecast, would be targeted by the main operators in the sector, including Prelios, Intrum and Dovalue, with the latter ahead of the first two thanks to the historic agreements with Unicredit.

The package includes leasing credits that the bank did not sell in 2022. In the first half of last year, Unicredit had put the subsidiary active in leasing on the market with the aim of handing over control to one or more subjects. However, the deterioration of the economic situation hindered the project and the offers received were lower than expected.

The disposal would be consistent with the group’s strategy, which in the plan presented at the end of 2021 envisaged a ratio between gross impaired exposures and total gross loans to improve to 3.5% by 2024 and a stable net npe ratio of 1.8 %. In the third quarter of 2022 the ratio was 2.8%.