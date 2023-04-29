USA apparently wants to save crisis bank First Republic by selling it

According to insiders, the financial institution First Republic, which got caught up in the banking crisis in the USA, is to be saved before the Asian stock exchanges open on Monday. The state deposit insurance fund FDIC has started a sales process for it, several people familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

According to insiders, half a dozen banks are taking part in the bidding process, including JPMorgan Chase, Citizens Financial and PNC Financial Services. The state Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) will be advised by the investment bank Guggenheim. Bidders were given a glimpse of First Republic books over the weekend. The FDIC wants to place the bank under receivership on Monday night and at the same time announce an agreement in the sales process.