Home Business Wall Street down, still under pressure First Republic (-20%)
Business

Wall Street down, still under pressure First Republic (-20%)

by admin
Wall Street down, still under pressure First Republic (-20%)

Nervous start to the session for Wall Street at the end of a tumultuous week and in a potentially volatile day on the occasion of the simultaneous expiration of options and futures on indices and options.

After about an hour of trading, the S&P 500 is down 0.8%, the Dow Jones is down 1.1% and the Nasdaq is down 0.4%. First Republic Bank still under pressure (-20%), despite the intervention of 11 banks, including Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, to lock down the regional bank by depositing $30 with it billion. FedEx bucked the trend (+8%) after raising profit prospects.

The turbulence of the last few days in the financial sector has depressed investor sentiment, worried about a possible economic recession. US banks borrowed a total of $164.8 billion in the past week, signaling an escalation in funding difficulties following the failure of Silicon Valley Bank.

Nonetheless, the Fed appears to be heading towards a rate hike (by 25 basis points) at next week’s meeting, as pointed out by Blackrock. JPMorgan, on the other hand, foresees a truce that could bring a “sigh of relief” to the markets, as “financial stability is more important than inflation and the Fed would struggle to transmit monetary policy through a failing banking system”.

Bond yields down, with the two-year down by 14 bp to 4.02% and the ten-year (-15 bp) to 3.43%. Dollar down against the other major currencies, with the EUR/USD exchange rate slightly up to 1.063 and the dollar/yen down to 132.1. Among raw materials, oil is once again losing ground, with Brent at 72.6 dollars and WTI at 66.3 dollars.

You may also like

Disability pension – amount, entitlement & conditions 2023

better not waste any more time

Guo Wengui accused of defrauding US$1 billion in...

OECD raises forecast for Germany, Russia and China

Paolo Del Debbio, Mario Giordano and… This is...

Investor Tips: Frontline, Cisco, Brazil

Liu Zuohu released the OPPO Find X6 Pro...

Inflation in the euro zone: core rate rises...

Gentiloni: “Lots of funds arriving for the South,...

Happiness can be bought after all

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy