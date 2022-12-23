Home Business Wall Street: futures down slightly, Micron -3.5% post quarterly. Buys on Treasuries are back
Business

Wall Street: futures down slightly, Micron -3.5% post quarterly. Buys on Treasuries are back

by admin
Wall Street: futures down slightly, Micron -3.5% post quarterly. Buys on Treasuries are back

On Wall Street, US futures are down slightly after the excellent performance on the eve. Instead, buys return to Treasuries, causing yields to fall.

The ten-year rates on US Treasuries fell to 3.654% while the two-year rates decreased to 4.21%.

At around 2 pm Italian time, futures on the Dow Jones are down by 0.18%; those on the S&P 500 fell by 0.25%, while those on the Nasdaq fell by 0.36%.

Among the stocks focused today on Wall Street on the US semiconductor manufacturer Micron Technology, which confirmed the crisis in the chip sector, announcing the accounts for its first fiscal quarter of 2023 and at the same time communicating a restructuring plan.

The plan provides for the suspension of bonuses for the whole of next year and a 10% cut in the semiconductor giant’s staff.

Micron also announced that it expects higher earnings per share in the current quarter than previously expected.

Micron’s results showed an adjusted loss per share of $0.04, higher than the $0.01 loss expected by analyst consensus. Revenue came in at $4.09 billion, which was below the $4.11 billion expected by analysts.

The stock falls 3.5% in pre-market Wall Street.

Yesterday the Dow Jones jumped over 500 points, the S&P was up 1.49%, the Nasdaq 1.54%.

The buys were supported by the enthusiasm for the quarterly from Nike, which supported the hope, among the operators, that the quarterly season of Corporate America will be better than expected.

See also  ST Zhongfu: From May 20, the company's stocks will withdraw other risk warnings - Teller Report Teller Report

You may also like

Cryptocurrency tycoon Bankman-Fried was granted $250 million bond...

FOL Trading USA: episode dated 12.22.2022

Li Keqiang presided over the National Standing Committee:...

Cryptocurrency tycoon Bankman-Fried was granted $250 million bond...

Tesla stock sell-off intensifies, hits lowest level in...

De’ Longhi: Nicola Serafin appointed General Manager

New share announcement | Chalk (02469) plans to...

Short-term rentals, from January the obligation to send...

Germany completes nationalization of energy giant Uniper to...

Turkey, Erdogan tries to tame record inflation by...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy