On Wall Street, US futures are down slightly after the excellent performance on the eve. Instead, buys return to Treasuries, causing yields to fall.

The ten-year rates on US Treasuries fell to 3.654% while the two-year rates decreased to 4.21%.

At around 2 pm Italian time, futures on the Dow Jones are down by 0.18%; those on the S&P 500 fell by 0.25%, while those on the Nasdaq fell by 0.36%.

Among the stocks focused today on Wall Street on the US semiconductor manufacturer Micron Technology, which confirmed the crisis in the chip sector, announcing the accounts for its first fiscal quarter of 2023 and at the same time communicating a restructuring plan.

The plan provides for the suspension of bonuses for the whole of next year and a 10% cut in the semiconductor giant’s staff.

Micron also announced that it expects higher earnings per share in the current quarter than previously expected.

Micron’s results showed an adjusted loss per share of $0.04, higher than the $0.01 loss expected by analyst consensus. Revenue came in at $4.09 billion, which was below the $4.11 billion expected by analysts.

The stock falls 3.5% in pre-market Wall Street.

Yesterday the Dow Jones jumped over 500 points, the S&P was up 1.49%, the Nasdaq 1.54%.

The buys were supported by the enthusiasm for the quarterly from Nike, which supported the hope, among the operators, that the quarterly season of Corporate America will be better than expected.