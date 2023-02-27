Home Business Wall Street rebounds in the start, Nasdaq up +1%
Business

Wall Street rebounds in the start, Nasdaq up +1%

by admin
Wall Street rebounds in the start, Nasdaq up +1%

Positive start for US equities, after last eighth sell-off. After about half an hour of trading, the S&P500 is up 0.8%, the Dow Jones is up 0.8% and the Nasdaq is up 1%.

Among individual companies, Seagen soars 12% on Pfizer’s interest in acquiring the cancer therapy developer. Union Pacific also rose (+11%) in the wake of the replacement of the CEO due to pressure from a major shareholder.

The recovery follows Friday’s subdued session, held back by worse-than-expected data on the core PCE, a key indicator of inflation monitored by the Fed for its monetary policy moves.

The acceleration of underlying inflation, together with the central bank minutes released a few days earlier, reinforced the hypothesis of a still restrictive Fed for a long time, in order to bring prices under control. Traders are now pricing in US rates peaking at 5.4% in July, up from around 5% a month ago.

On Forex, the euro/dollar is getting closer to 1.06 after the drop in recent days in the wake of the appreciation of the greenback. Oil (Brent) fell to 81.8 dollars a barrel, while the 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.9% and the two-year yield below 4.8%.

Data on orders for durable goods were also released during the day, falling at the fastest pace since 2020 (-4.5%) even if, net of transport, they increased (+0.7%) beyond expectations.

See also  Titanus, relaunch with films and characters that have made the history of cinema

You may also like

Cellularline continues the buyback reaching 4.78% of the...

Opportunity hunting with investment certificates

Tesla shares closed on Wall Street up 5.5%...

Targa buys Viasat, the European leader of the...

Lange’s daily inventory of construction steel products: the...

New slimming treatment for Stellantis in Italy: 2,000...

Stable gas at 50 euros per MWh. The...

Twitter, new round of layoffs: Musk sends 10%...

Li Jun from China Telecom: Share and win-win,...

Migrant massacre, over 60 dead. Piantedosi: “They shouldn’t...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy