Wang Zhonglin Attends Dongfeng “Mengshi” Brand Strategy Conference

Continue to promote the intelligent and high-end vehicle electrification

Accelerate towards a world-class automotive industry base

Hubei Daily News (Reporter Yang Nianming) On the evening of August 27, the first concept car of Dongfeng Motor Corporation’s ultra-high-end electric off-road vehicle brand “Mengshi” made its world debut in Wuhan. Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor Wang Zhonglin attended the event, and jointly unveiled the “Mengshi” brand with Deputy Governor Zhao Haishan, Wuhan Mayor Cheng Yongwen, Chairman of Dongfeng Motor Corporation Zhu Yanfeng, and General Manager Yang Qing.

Wang Zhonglin pointed out that the official release of the “Mengshi” brand marks that Dongfeng has taken a key step in building a national auto brand, and also provides strong support for Hubei to build a world-class high-end electric vehicle industry base. If the east wind is strong, Hubei’s manufacturing industry will be strong. It is hoped that Dongfeng Company will fulfill the mission and responsibility of the “national team”, become stronger, better and bigger, help Hubei to build a highland of manufacturing power, and accelerate the construction of a national pilot area for building a new development pattern. We will thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on Hubei’s inspection, continue to make efforts to create a first-class business environment, and support the better development of Dongfeng Company in Hubei; give full play to the advantages of a strong automobile industry foundation, complete industrial facilities, and rich scientific and technological resources, etc. Work together with the majority of automobile enterprises to continuously improve the innovation capabilities of key core technologies, answer the important proposition of “firmly grasp the lifeblood of science and technology in our own hands”, promote the accelerated transformation and upgrading of the automobile industry, and make new and greater achievements for building a strong automobile country. contribute.

Zhu Yanfeng said that Dongfeng will firmly implement the mission of “making cars drive dreams”, and take the release of the “Mengshi” brand as an opportunity to continuously promote its own brands to catch up and surpass, accelerate the construction of a world-class enterprise, and strive to become stronger, better and bigger. Hubei is accelerating the construction of a national pilot area for building a new development pattern, contributing to the construction of an automobile powerhouse and meeting the needs of consumers for a better automobile life.

In recent years, Dongfeng has seized the opportunity of the reform and development of the automobile industry, and has made every effort to transform and expand into the field of new energy and intelligent connected vehicles. The “Mengshi” brand is the first high-end new energy vehicle brand “Lantu” released in 2020. The important layout in the field of luxury electric off-road vehicles adopts a series of self-developed hard-core technologies in the fields of platform, off-road and power. The project is located in Wuhan Economic and Technological Development Zone, covering an area of ​​485 acres. It will build a new welding workshop, painting workshop, final assembly workshop, experimental center and experience center, off-road experience track and test track and other supporting facilities. The planned total production capacity is 100,000 vehicles. It will be officially launched in 2023.