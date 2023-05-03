“We are fully exposed to the goodwill of network operators”

We do not judge the company by the development of the stock price. Good cooperation is important to us. We are currently placing our television products there much more comprehensively. We have a lot of exchanges, tests and activities. Mediamarkt and Saturn are making great strides that may not yet be reflected in the numbers. For example, the centralization of logistics, the improvement of the pricing system, the introduction of category management, optimization of advertising spending across the two brands, improvement of the back office systems: all of these measures are correct and important. I have patience. Furthermore, none of us can defend ourselves against economic waves.