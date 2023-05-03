Home » The director Alessandro D’Alatri – Campania has died
The director Alessandro D’Alatri – Campania has died

68 years old, he signed from Americano Rosso to Commissario Ricciardi

(ANSA) – ROME, 03 MAY – Director Alessandro D’Alatri died today of illness. Romano, 68 years old, has signed many films, from Americano Rosso to La Febbre, TV dramas such as I bastardi di Pizzofalcone, Il Commissario Ricciardi and The Professor, but also music videos and many commercials.

He had won the David di Donatello in 1991 as the best newcomer for Americano Rosso. (HANDLE).

