The director Alessandro D’Alatri – Campania has died

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 03 MAY – Director Alessandro D’Alatri died today of illness. Romano, 68 years old, has signed many films, from Americano Rosso to La Febbre, TV dramas such as I bastardi di Pizzofalcone, Il Commissario Ricciardi and The Professor, but also music videos and many commercials.



He had won the David di Donatello in 1991 as the best newcomer for Americano Rosso. (HANDLE).

