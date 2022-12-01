Home Business WebSoft, for Mediobanca in 2021 the last flare of the sector giants
WebSoft, for Mediobanca in 2021 the last flare of the sector giants

In 2021, the aggregate turnover of the 25 largest WebSofts in the world reached €1,584bn, equal to 90% of Italy’s GDP. Perhaps the last flare of the sector. In a long-established framework of forces, the United States and China have shared almost all of the revenues: 67% of WebSoft’s revenues were generated by the US giants, 28% by the Chinese ones and only 5% by groups of other Villages. The trend emerged from an annual survey carried out by Mediobanca.

The pandemic has further highlighted the growth speed gap between WebSoft and multinational manufacturing companies: while the former accelerated revenues (+50% for 2019-2021), the latter only recorded +7.6%. Turnover is increasingly concentrated: the top three players, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft, account for half of aggregate revenues, with Amazon (€414.8bn, of which 50.9% generated by retail), in first place position since 2014, which alone concentrates over a quarter. WebSoft multinationals continue to shine for industrial profitability. With an EBIT margin of 15.8% in 2021, they are in third place in the sector comparison after pharmaceuticals (24.1%) and telcos (15.9%). However, if we focus exclusively on the digital core and exclude e-commerce, their ebit margin soars to 25.8%, outperforming all other industrial sectors. At the end of 2021, the WebSoft workforce numbered almost four million people worldwide, an increase of over one million units on 2019, of which +810,000 from Amazon alone, the undisputed queen in terms of number of employees: 1,608,000 at the end of 2021 .

